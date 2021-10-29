Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.14 Million in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 170,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 160,725 shares during the period.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.69 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.