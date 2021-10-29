Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 113.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,212 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.93 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.