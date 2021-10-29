Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

