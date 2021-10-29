Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,046 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 274.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 69,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 242.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,596 shares of company stock valued at $565,129. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $30.70 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

