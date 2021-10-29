Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($1.51). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

