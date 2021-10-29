Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

KRNY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.54. 1,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,633. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kearny Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

