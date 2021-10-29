Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Kaman stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kaman by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

