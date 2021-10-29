Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Hongming Chen Sells 9,449 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) insider Hongming Chen sold 9,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $17,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.73 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

