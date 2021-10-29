Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) is Great Point Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,830,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Kadmon accounts for approximately 3.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 2.80% of Kadmon worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kadmon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 61,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

