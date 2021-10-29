Kadant (KAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Kadant has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. Kadant has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $4,752,290. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kadant stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Kadant worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

