Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Holdings Increased by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 163,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth approximately $67,747,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock remained flat at $$14.50 during midday trading on Friday. 19,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

