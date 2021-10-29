Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48 to $0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215 billion to $1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.580 EPS.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $29.37. 171,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

