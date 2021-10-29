JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Saul Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 43.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFS opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

