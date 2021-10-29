JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 144,472 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of PubMatic worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 11.2% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,707 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PUBM opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

