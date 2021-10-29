JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.