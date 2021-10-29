JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.52% of USD Partners worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. USD Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 315.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

