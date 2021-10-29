JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 13.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBC opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.76. Luther Burbank Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

