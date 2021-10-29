JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 300

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 257.14 ($3.36).

LMP stock opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 404.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

