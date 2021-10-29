JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,676,000 after acquiring an additional 767,886 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 848,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,985,000 after acquiring an additional 682,684 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,253,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,488,000 after acquiring an additional 436,487 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.56. 187,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,407,250. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.94. The company has a market cap of $509.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

