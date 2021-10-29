JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $24.45 on Monday. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.
