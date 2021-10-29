JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $24.45 on Monday. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.