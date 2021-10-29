JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock valued at $525,397,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST opened at $330.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

