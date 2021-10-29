JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 23,137 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kimball International by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Kimball International during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $403.84 million, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.91. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,873.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.