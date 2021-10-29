JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AINV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $876.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.97. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

