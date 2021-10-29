JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €53.00 Price Target

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €53.00 ($62.35) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Signify in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Signify in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

