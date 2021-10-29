Joseph W. Sutton Sells 33,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $2,487,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph W. Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00.

AMRC stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

