Joseph L. Garrett Sells 1,490 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.51. 299,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,497. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

