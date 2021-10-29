Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.770-$9.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.30 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.60. 226,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

