John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.62. 416,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,410. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.96. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

