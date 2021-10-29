JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.