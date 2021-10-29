Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

JRONY opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

