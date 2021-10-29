Jeffrey Royer Purchases 566,400 Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer bought 566,400 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,871.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 633,800 shares in the company, valued at C$963,312.62.

Shares of TSE BYL opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$62.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$21.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.