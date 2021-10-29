Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $250,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.