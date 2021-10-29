Jefferies Group LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

