Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

