Jefferies Group LLC Invests $453,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

