Jefferies Group LLC Has $287,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 62.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.