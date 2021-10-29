Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Vision by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 269,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

