Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on StealthGas Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of StealthGas in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.58.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.77 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.