Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of STNG opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $937.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 489,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

