Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:NMM opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.68. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

