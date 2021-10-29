Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Shares of BX stock opened at $139.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $143.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 472,808 shares valued at $36,105,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

