Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

