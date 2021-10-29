Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,418,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.94.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

