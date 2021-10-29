Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.22.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,890. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.