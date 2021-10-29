Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $609.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

