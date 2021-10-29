ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $94.62 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $101.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

