Ita M. Brennan Sells 17,784 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total transaction of $7,184,380.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $407.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,584. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $411.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.