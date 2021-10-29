Islet Management LP Purchases New Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in McAfee in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in McAfee by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of MCFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 2,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.