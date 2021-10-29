iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 125.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $295.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,132. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $296.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

