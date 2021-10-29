iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $258.65

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.65 and last traded at $258.38, with a volume of 744619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

